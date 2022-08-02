Mid-Michigan sees new monkeypox cases - State total rises to 55

By Dane Kelly and Amy Lyman
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Within a week, the number of monkeypox cases in Michigan has doubled.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Tuesday that Mid-Michigan has four cases of monkeypox. The statewide total is now 55, an increase from Thursday’s count of 27.

More information on monkeypox can be read below.

CountyCases
Ingham2
Ionia1
Livingston1

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging anyone who may have been exposed to monkeypox to contact their local health department about vaccination.

Contact information on Mid-Michigan health departments can be found below.

Monkeypox is spread mainly through skin-to-skin contact. It can also spread through bedsheets and other linens used by an infected person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, but not chickenpox. It recommends the vaccine to be given to within four days from the exposure date.

If given between four and 14 days after the date of exposure, vaccination may reduce the symptoms, but might not prevent monkeypox.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include the following:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

More information can be found on the CDC’s official website here or on the MDHHS’ website here.

