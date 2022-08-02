Mid-Michigan sees new monkeypox cases - State total rises to 55
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Within a week, the number of monkeypox cases in Michigan has doubled.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Tuesday that Mid-Michigan has four cases of monkeypox. The statewide total is now 55, an increase from Thursday’s count of 27.
More information on monkeypox can be read below.
|County
|Cases
|Ingham
|2
|Ionia
|1
|Livingston
|1
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging anyone who may have been exposed to monkeypox to contact their local health department about vaccination.
Contact information on Mid-Michigan health departments can be found below.
- Barry-Eaton District Health Department
- Ingham County Health Department
- Ionia County Health Department
- Jackson County Health Department
- Livingston County Health Department
- Mid-Michigan District Health Department (Clinton, Gratiot, Montcalm counties)
- Michigan Association for Local Public Health
Monkeypox is spread mainly through skin-to-skin contact. It can also spread through bedsheets and other linens used by an infected person.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, but not chickenpox. It recommends the vaccine to be given to within four days from the exposure date.
If given between four and 14 days after the date of exposure, vaccination may reduce the symptoms, but might not prevent monkeypox.
Symptoms of monkeypox can include the following:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches and backache
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Chills
- Exhaustion
More information can be found on the CDC’s official website here or on the MDHHS’ website here.
More: Health stories
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.