Meridian Township police seek 2 for questioning in retail fraud investigation

Anyone who can identify the two individuals is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-3044).
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two people.

According to authorities, the two are wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Anyone who can identify the two individuals is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-3044).

