Man killed during alleged break-in at Jackson residence

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Early Tuesday morning a man was shot to death in a Jackson home.

At around 2:30 a.m. officers from the Jackson Police Department were called to a residence near South Jackson Street and Morrell Street for a shooting inside the residence. The caller, identified only as a man, advised he shot someone that broke into the residence.

Read: Ionia woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed 2 in Make-A-Wish bicycle tour

“Officers arrived and found a 28-year-old man on the floor in the dining room area of the home with a single gunshot to the chest,” Jackson Police wrote in a release. “The man was transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.”

An investigation into the shooting is currently underway. The man that called 911 remained at the scene and spoke to officers. He has not been charged with any crime at the time of reporting.

A 23-year-old woman, the resident of the home, was also inside at the time of the incident. Police say the man who was killed was a former acquaintance of the resident.

The name of the man who was killed has been withheld pending next of kin notification.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.