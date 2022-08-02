Lugnuts Promote Soderstrom

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Noteworthy among a variety of roster moves announced Tuesday, the parent Oakland A’s have promoted Lansing Lugnuts catcher Tyler Soderstrom. He moves on to the A’s’ double A team in Midland, Texas. Soderstrom, 20, is a top A’s prospect. He hit .260 in 89 games in Lansing with 20 home runs and 71 runs batted in.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.