Lugnuts Promote Soderstrom

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Noteworthy among a variety of roster moves announced Tuesday, the parent Oakland A’s have promoted Lansing Lugnuts catcher Tyler Soderstrom. He moves on to the A’s’ double A team in Midland, Texas. Soderstrom, 20, is a top A’s prospect. He hit .260 in 89 games in Lansing with 20 home runs and 71 runs batted in.

