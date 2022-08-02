Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old boy last seen July 28

Sincere Portee
Sincere Portee(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage boy last seen Thursday.

According to authorities, Sincere Portee is a 15-year-old who stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Police said he was last seen at about 6 p.m. on East Edgewood Boulevard.

Anyone who has seen Sincere Portee or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

