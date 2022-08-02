Jackson man arrested on child pornography charges

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man was arrested by Michigan State Police on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Police said the investigation began into users of a peer-to-peer file sharing network for sharing child sexually abusive material.

According to authorities, evidence obtained resulted in a search warrant being executed at Mark Daniel Sanders’ residence in Jackson. Police said Sanders was arrested and evidence was seized from his home.

Sanders was charged Saturday with two counts of child sexually abusive activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Police said Sanders was previously convicted of possessing child sexually abusive material in 2019.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipLine here.

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

