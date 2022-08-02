Ingham County Fair returns to Mason

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Fair is a time for elephant ears, rides of thrill and family fun.

The annual event involves families from all over the County - from Lansing to Stockbridge.

But like other industries the amusement world is facing a worker shortage. Concession owners said it was a challenge to pull off the event.

“In this industry finding workers to work out in the outdoors and to work a five-to-seven-day week and be gone from home is somewhat hard to find,” said Bill Prowant Owner of Fiske Fries.

Usually, the fairgrounds have over 100 workers, and this year there are 80.

Sonja Skerbeck said they had to make some changes to make the fair happen.

‘Increased wages significantly, and in some of our cases we have even decreased hours of operation accordingly,” said Skerbeck.

Not only did owners feel the pinch of a work shortage, but they also faced inflation with inflated costs of prizes and fuel.

Skerbeck said items for carnival games have gone up 10-20%.

The fair started Tuesday and will run through Saturday.

“You can’t get balloons, right now. So, if you want to play the balloon pop game there actually aren’t enough balloons available in the market to you know to try and find a source and stockpile or go to the grocery store and start buying balloons off the shelf.

Unfortunately to deal with inflation have had to pass the cost on to customers.

So that means some of your fan favorite food items might be more expensive.

On the bright side, Midway welcomed a new ride called the Downdraft which goes up 50 feet in the air! The fair runs until Saturday and tickets are as low as four dollars.

More information can be found on the official Ingham County Fair website here.

