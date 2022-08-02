End of Watch Ride honors fallen Shiawassee County deputy

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - Shiawassee County honored the service of fallen deputy Darrell Lamar Henderson during an “end of watch ride” on Tuesday.

The event included a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington. The motorcycle riders escorted a 40-foot trailer across the country to honor fallen officers. Last year, the end of watch ride honored 339 fallen officers across the country. This year, 600 officers lost their lives while serving their communities.

The trailer and riders were at the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, where they remembered Deputy Henderson.

Sheriff Brian Shah is the founder of Beyond the Call of Duty, the organization honoring fallen officers.

”Darrell was more than just an employee here, he was a friend of ours and we feel it’s important to keep his memory alive,” Shah said.

Law enforcement officers and members of the community lined the streets outside the sheriffs office to pay their respects.

To learn more, donate or join the ride, go to End of Watch Ride’s website.

