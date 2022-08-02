Drones set sail on Lake Superior to study fish populations

The public is asked to ‘proceed with caution’ when near Saildrone research vessels
Saildrone USV "SD 1047" sailing in the Pacific Ocean.
Saildrone USV "SD 1047" sailing in the Pacific Ocean.(Jenn Virskus | Saildrone)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Wis. (WLUC) - Beginning Aug. 8, two Uncrewed Surface Vehicles called Saildrones will be released in Lake Superior to study fish populations.

The U.S. Coast Guard is partnering with Saildrone Inc. to research the central and western areas of Lake Superior through Sept. 30. The Saildrones will be launched from Ashland, Wis.

Saildrone Inc. is asking boaters that encounter either of the Saildrones to proceed with caution and remain more than 500 meters away from the research equipment. This will ensure the drones can collect data without human interference and prevent any collisions.

The drones will have track lines nearshore and offshore throughout Lake Superior. Sampling sites include Wisconsin near Madeline Island, Devils Island, Sand Island, Port Wing; Michigan near the upper entry of the Keweenaw Waterway, Ontonagon; Minnesota near Grand Portage, Hovland, Grand Marais, Taconite Harbor, Two Harbors and Duluth. Other sites are near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

For more information about the Saildrones, contact Saildrone Inc. Mission Control at (510) 722-6070 or via email at missioncontrol@saildrone.com or contact the Marine Safety Unit Duluth at (218) 725-380.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Marie Benn
Ionia woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed 2 in Make-A-Wish bicycle tour
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
Lansing residents are not turning in absentee ballots
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Ingham County Fair opens Tuesday in Mason
Ingham County Fair returns to Mason
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Man fatally shot following reported Jackson break-in
Man fatally shot during reported break-in at Jackson residence
Man fatally shot following reported Jackson break-in
Man fatally shot during reported break-in at Jackson residence
End of Watch Ride honors fallen Shiawassee County deputy