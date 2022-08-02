COVID-19 variant BA.5 dominates US as another variant grows

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next to hospital beds while taking a break in the COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday, Dec. 14, just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to be the main cause of COVID-19 infections in the United States, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a new coronavirus variant, BA.4.6, is growing among other strains.

The new strain has been found in 47 states and territories.

It has similar mutations to subvariant BA.4 but is slightly better at avoiding immunity.

The new subvariant caused an estimated 4% of new infections during the last week of July. Meanwhile, BA.5 caused an estimated 86% of those infections.

