Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 20,173 new cases, 106 deaths over past 7 days

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the nine weeks.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 20,173 new cases of COVID and 106 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,882 cases per day, a slight increase from last week’s average of 2,808 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,692,485 cases and 37,534 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 917 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 838 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 21.26%, an increase from the 19.91%, the week prior.

The next update will be Aug. 9.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County15,201199208.6
Eaton County24,917399250.3
Ingham County60,072764197.7
Jackson County37,711553201.9
Shiawassee County15,594215161.5

