Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 20,173 new cases, 106 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan have remained consistent over the nine weeks.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 20,173 new cases of COVID and 106 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,882 cases per day, a slight increase from last week’s average of 2,808 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,692,485 cases and 37,534 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 917 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 838 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 21.26%, an increase from the 19.91%, the week prior.

The next update will be Aug. 9.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 15,201 199 208.6 Eaton County 24,917 399 250.3 Ingham County 60,072 764 197.7 Jackson County 37,711 553 201.9 Shiawassee County 15,594 215 161.5

