Capital Area Humane Society to close temporarily for renovations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2019, Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) was gaining momentum for the Creating Hope, Completing Families Capital Campaign. Plans were drawn, fundraising efforts were in full swing, and they were positioned to continue the path to create a state-of-the art facility, with a focus on stress reduction and disease control.

The final project in this campaign, the renovation of the dog and puppy adoption area, is slated to begin on Aug. 6, 2022. The renovations will create a safer and healthier environment for the canine friends waiting for their new families. This is a $2.5 million project.

The facility will now have a radiology suite as well as an updated kitten and dog adoption area.

For the first two weeks facilities will be closed to the public, and most pets in their care have been moved to temporary foster homes. So far, they have about 200 animals with foster families.

“The biggest portion of our building is going to be demolished all the way down to the ground,” said CEO of CAHS, Julia Willson.

“So, we certainly just need the community to support us in however way we may ask. Cause we might be asking for fosters in the future”.

Willson said although they have foster homes for some of the pets, they are still looking for homes for dogs like Cashew.

“We’re focusing on dogs we might need some cat fosters we’re going to see how that goes with adoptions this week. So, there might be a need for dog and cat fosters during this project”.

To help with this issue, people were out adopting plenty of pets.

Abbey Simmer spent her 14th birthday adopting her new dog, Jubilee.

“”There’s a lot of dogs that are abandoned and left, I think it’s important to like give them a chance to have a home and not spend a lot of money on these puppies that are pure-breeds,” said Simmer.

Until May 2023, their adoptable dog space will be decreased, which will also limit the number of dogs they can take into the shelter.

CAHS will accept pets who are in emergency situations.

More information on the Capital Area Humane Society can be found on its official website here.

