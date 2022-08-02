7-year-old in hospital after dog attack in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A child is in the hospital after being attacked by two dogs.

Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) said they were informed Monday of a 7-year-old-girl being attacked on Saturday by a pair of pit bulls, a medium-sized breed known for their athleticism.

The incident took place in a residential area near Baker Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing.

“The child is currently hospitalized recovering from severe injuries,” ICAC said in a release. “The owner of the dogs was not present at the time of the incident and is cooperating with ICAC on the investigation.”

They said the owner’s son, who was home at the time, will be held responsible.

“The dogs involved in the attack have been seized and are in ICAC custody,” they said.

County officials said ICAC officers will submit a request for criminal charges to the responsible party through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for dog-at-large, dog bite, and vicious habits later in the week.

