You Can Help Kentucky Flood Victims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following the recent catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, News 10 is joining with television stations across the country to help those in need. In less then 48 hours, parts of Eastern Kentucky received up to ten inches of rain, creating flash floods that washed away or damaged countless homes and businesses. Residents are now left with massive clean-up and wondering how they are going re-build.

If you would like to help Make and Impact and donate to support flood relief efforts in Kentucky, we’ve provided links below to two charities that Gray Television is supporting. Thank you for helping those in need.

