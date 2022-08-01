Watson Suspended For Six NFL Games

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.” The punishment handed out by the game’s disciplinary officer, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, fell well short of what the NFL had asked for: an open-ended suspension of at least a year for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during the treatments in 2020 and 2021.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash in Lansing
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
2 bicyclists killed in Ionia County
Possible Monkeypox case discovered in Ingham County
Lansing residents are not turning in absentee ballots

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of a...
Padres Acquire New Closing Pitcher
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Names Basketball Recruiting Director
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU’s Stoll Advances at Women’s Senior Amateur
Michigan State's Troy Taylor II congratulates Aaron Beverly after their round at the John...
Summer of Troy: MSU’s Troy Taylor II talks U.S. Amateur, John Shippen Invitational, 5th year at Michigan State