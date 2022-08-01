Studio 10 Tidbit: National Coloring Book Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Color and celebrate! Whether you’re coloring just for fun or to escape and relax your mind- grab your utensils on August 2nd for a joyful day.

Did you know that Lansing has it’s own coloring book?

Local illustrator and founder at Dear Ollie, Sara Pulver, created a coloring book with Mid-Michigan favorites.

The Love Lansing Coloring Book offers drawings of Quality Dairy’s French Onion Chip Dip, Spartan Stadium, Lansing’s Capitol Building, Potter Park Zoo, the MSU Dairy Store, and many more!

You can take advantage of this free download and enjoy the inaugural Love Lansing Coloring Book here: https://lansing501.com/color

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

