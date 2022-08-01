Sheriff: Woman in critical condition after lighting herself on fire

On Saturday, July 30. Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to Oakland Mobile Home Park at the...
On Saturday, July 30. Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to Oakland Mobile Home Park at the request of Midland County deputies to aid in responding to a visit where a 51-year-old woman violated an order of no contact with her 76-year-old mother pending an upcoming sentencing scheduled for Sept. 26 after formally pleading no contest to a domestic dispute between herself and 76-year-old mother.(WILX)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO., Mich., (WNEM) – A 51-year-old woman is in critical condition with severe burns after allegedly lighting herself and her residence on fire, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham.

Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oakland Mobile Home Park in Williams Township on Saturday, July 30 for assistance from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. A 51-year-old woman who lived at the mobile home park violated an order of no contact with her 76-year-old mother after formally pleading no contest to a domestic dispute between herself and her mother, Cunningham said.

Deputies from both responding agencies tried speaking to the woman but were unsuccessful. Through a window, deputies saw the woman pour a flammable fluid on herself and the floor and light it on fire, Cunningham said.

The deputies then kicked a door in on the trailer and were taken back by the flames, which rapidly consumed the trailer, Cunningham said.

Two of the deputies were able to pull the woman from the burning structure, Cunningham said, adding the trailer was a total loss.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in Midland. She was later flown to Hurley Medical Center where she is in critical condition with severe burns, Cunningham said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash in Lansing
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
2 bicyclists killed in Ionia County
Possible Monkeypox case discovered in Ingham County
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway

Latest News

Authorities believe this subject was involved in a July 31, 2022 fire in Kalamazoo.
Police seek arson suspect in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire
Luciano Pena
Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old boy
Mandy Marie Benn
Ionia woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed 2 in Make-A-Wish bicycle tour
Driver identified in fatal crash in Lansing
Driver identified in fatal crash in Lansing