Padres Acquire New Closing Pitcher

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Boston.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Padres have acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for recently benched closer Taylor Rogers and three other players. The NL Central-leading Brewers shipped one of the game’s top relievers to the Padres for Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and pitching prospect Robert Gasser. The trade features the two big league saves leaders. Hader has 29 saves while Rogers has 28, though the Padres recently removed Rogers from the closer role after he blew consecutive opportunities in a series at Detroit.

