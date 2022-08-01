MSU’s Stoll Advances at Women’s Senior Amateur

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacy Slobodnik Stoll has advanced to the field of 32 at the USGA women’s senior amateur championship being contested in Anchorage, Alaska. Stoll opened match play Monday with a four and three win over a player from Illinois. She is seeded 16th in the match play field of 64 following 36 holes of medal play over the week end. Holt’s Julie Massa missed the match play cut by two shots.

