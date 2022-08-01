MSU Police evacuate Fee Hall due to bomb threat

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bomb threat forced Michigan State University to evacuate Fee Hall on Monday.

In the early afternoon an alert went out to university students and staff warning them of the threat and asking them to evacuate. According to the Michigan State University (MSU) Police Department, a person reported a bomb threat ‘at or near’ Fee Hall’s east wing.

BREAKING: Miller Road in Lansing closed due to possible gas leak

“We are asking you to evacuate Fee Hall East Wing immediately and report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons to Michigan State University Police,” the department said in the message.

The warning went out shortly after 1 p.m.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal car crash in Lansing
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
2 bicyclists killed in Ionia County
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
Possible Monkeypox case discovered in Ingham County
Former university professor Richard Sigman has been charged with murder after police say he...
University professor fired after police charge him for murder of student

Latest News

Miller Road in Lansing closed due to possible gas leak
Ingham County Clerk urging voters to turn in absentee ballots
Court: Michigan prosecutors can charge women seeking abortion care
First Alert Weather Midday Webcast 8/1/22