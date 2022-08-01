MSU Names Basketball Recruiting Director

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Monday named Jon Borovich as its director of men’s basketball recruiting operations. He replaces Mike Garland who retired. Borovich was a graduate assistant at MSU from 2001-2003. He comes from Northwestern where he spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach. Prior to that he was on the staffs at Oakland University and Northern Illinois, the latter where he worked under then he coach Mark Montgomery, now an MSU assistant.

