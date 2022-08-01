MSU builds the foundation for mass timber in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Studio 10, we love to showcase all the interesting things that are popping up around Michigan State’s campus.

This time we are taking you to one of the University’s newest buildings that is literally building the way for a new sustainable wood product called Mass Timber.

We stopped by to see how not only is this cool to check out, but also the benefits of future construction.

The MSU Stem Teaching and Learning Facility is the first classroom and lab only building constructed at MSU in 50 years

It’s the first building constructed in Michigan using mass timber and is no a prototype for many other such buildings around the state.

Mass timber is large cross-sectional laminated wood (wood and adhesives) that can be used in place of concrete and steel to make large buildings. It has a lot of great benefits in that construction can be completed faster, it’s very sustainable, and has a beautiful aesthetic that connects building occupants with nature.

The work that has been done at MSU on mass timber is helping to launch interest in about 25 other building projects considering mass timber across the state.

Both Sandra Lupien and George Berghorn showed Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann around the MSU Stem Teaching and Learning Facility.

