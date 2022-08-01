Miller Road in Lansing closed due to possible gas leak

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A possible gas leak in south Lansing has caused a road to shut down while emergency crews work to contain it. The Capital Area Ingham County alert system, which notifies residents of emergency alerts, put out a warning early Monday afternoon.

Miller Road has been closed west of Cedar Street in south Lansing due to the gas leak. Representatives from Ingham County have asked the public to avoid the area while crews investigate and make necessary repairs.

Authorities haven’t said whether they know what caused the gas leak.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes availabale.

