Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrolling across the entire state means that, even with a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Michigan State Police (MSP) don’t always have the perfect tool for a given situation. Sometimes have to rely on their training and creative use of standard equipment, using what they can to do what they must.

Early Monday afternoon one MSP trooper found himself doing exactly that on the highway, while a runaway vehicle careened down the medium and threatened deadly collisions on either side.

The trooper was patrolling a stretch of I-96 in Clinton County around 12:45 p.m. when he spotted a car driving in the median. Thinking quickly, the trooper used his own patrol car to slow and then direct the runaway vehicle safely to the shoulder.

MSP officials said the incident happened because of a medical emergency.

“Driver was transported to the hospital for a medical emergency,” they wrote in a social media post. “No injuries to the trooper.”

The severity of the driver’s medical emergency is not known. The trooper was uninjured in the incident, with only minor damage to either vehicle.

