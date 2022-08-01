Michigan State Police recover stolen catalytic converters during Eaton County traffic stop

Multiple catalytic converters were recovered during a July 30, 2022 traffic stop.
Multiple catalytic converters were recovered during a July 30, 2022 traffic stop.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple catalytic converters were recovered Saturday in an Eaton County traffic stop.

According to the Michigan State Police, the vehicle was stopped for speeding and troopers observed the catalytic converters inside the vehicle.

Thieves cut converters from the underside of vehicles because they contain three precious metals, including platinum, which have risen sharply in price in the last decade.

Police said two suspects from Detroit were arrested on suspicion of receiving and concealing stolen property.

