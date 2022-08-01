Michigan State Police recover stolen catalytic converters during Eaton County traffic stop
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple catalytic converters were recovered Saturday in an Eaton County traffic stop.
According to the Michigan State Police, the vehicle was stopped for speeding and troopers observed the catalytic converters inside the vehicle.
Thieves cut converters from the underside of vehicles because they contain three precious metals, including platinum, which have risen sharply in price in the last decade.
Police said two suspects from Detroit were arrested on suspicion of receiving and concealing stolen property.
Related:
- Michigan State Police find ‘burglary tools’ during traffic stop in Clinton County
- Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters, police say
- Cops find 1,200 stolen catalytic converters in storage unit as thefts soar
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.