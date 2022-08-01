Meridian Township police seek woman with outstanding warrants

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Aaliyah Murvine, a 27-year-old woman wanted on a bench warrant out of Meridian Township.

According to authorities, Murvine has additional outstanding warrants from other Mid-Michigan jurisdictions.

Police describe Murvine as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.

