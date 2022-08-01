Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Make-A-Wish Michigan responded to the fatal accident that left two dead and three injured on Saturday.

The organization put out a press release Sunday afternoon touching on an incident involving an SUV hitting five cyclists during The Make a Wish Bicycle Tour on Saturday.

Make-A-Wish said in a statement that their ”staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and all members of the WAM community during this difficult time.”

In the same statement, they announced that the third day of their event, which was schedule on Sunday, July 31 was cancelled out of respect for the families.

The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to authorities the accused driver was arrested for drunk driving.

