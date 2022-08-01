Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old boy
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage boy.
According to authorities, Luciano Pena is a 15-year-old who stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Luciano Pena or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
