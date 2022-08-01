Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old boy

Luciano Pena
Luciano Pena(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage boy.

According to authorities, Luciano Pena is a 15-year-old who stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Luciano Pena or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing In Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal car crash in Lansing
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
2 bicyclists killed in Ionia County
Possible Monkeypox case discovered in Ingham County
Lansing residents are not turning in absentee ballots

Latest News

Mandy Marie Benn
Ionia woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed 2 in Make-A-Wish bicycle tour
Driver identified in fatal crash in Lansing
Driver identified in fatal crash in Lansing
Ionia woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed 2 in Make-A-Wish bicycle tour