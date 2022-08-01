Ionia woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed 2 in Make-A-Wish bicycle tour

Mandy Marie Benn
Mandy Marie Benn(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of two bicyclists Saturday.

According to authorities, two men were participating in the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour when they were struck by an SUV at about 11:15 a.m. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said Mandy Marie Benn was traveling northbound on Stage Road moved into the southbound lanes to go around a UPS truck that was slowing down to stop.

The vehicle struck the oncoming cyclists. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the scene, while another was rushed to a hospital in Grand Rapids, where he died. Three cyclists were injured and hospitalized.

Related: Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists

The two men have been identified by the Sheriff’s Office as Edward Erickson, a 48-year-old man from Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, a 57-year-old man from Bloomfield Hills.

As of Monday, only one victim remains hospitalized. Authorities said they are expected to recover. The other two victims have been treated and since released from the hospital.

Authorities said they do not believe Benn saw the bicyclists prior to the crash and added the collision happened on a straight roadway with no visual obstructions.

Benn was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated resulting in death, one count of operating while intoxicated and one count of second offence operating while intoxicated.

She is being held at Ionia County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash/surety bond.

Mandy Marie Benn
Mandy Marie Benn(WILX)

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal car crash in Lansing
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
2 bicyclists killed in Ionia County
Possible Monkeypox case discovered in Ingham County
Lansing residents are not turning in absentee ballots

Latest News

MSU police evacuate Fee Hall due to bomb threat
Multiple catalytic converters were recovered during a July 30, 2022 traffic stop.
Michigan State Police recover stolen catalytic converters during Eaton County traffic stop
Ingham County students compete, medal at national conference
WILX Weather Webcast 8/1/2022 PM