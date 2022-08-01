Ingham County students compete, medal at national conference

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Students from the Wilson Talent Center’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality programs returned from San Diego, California, where they attended a national competition.

The 10 Wilson Talent Center students attended the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference, where they competed in a variety of categories -- including baking, pastries, culinary arts, food innovations and sports nutrition.

All 10 students who participated in the competition received silver or bronze medals for their work in different categories.

“We are incredibly proud of these Culinary Arts students for their performance at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference,” said principal Joe Wenzel. “The dedication to their craft, along with their creativity and professionalism will certainly serve them well should they choose to continue in this field in the future.”

A full list of the students who participated can be found below.

Emaleigh Keast (Mason), Silver Medalist, Baking & Pastries

Lilly Meka (Haslett), Silver Medalist, Culinary Arts

Josephine Jorgensen (Mason), Silver Medalist, Culinary Arts

Jean Robinson (Lansing Christian), Silver Medalist, Culinary Arts

Maya Marsh (Okemos), Silver Medalist, Food Innovations

Amelia Wilson (Mason), Silver Medalist, Food Innovations

Shawn Hotelling (Fowlerville), Bronze Medalist, Baking & Pastries

Todd Williams (Stockbridge), Bronze Medalist, Baking & Pastries

Lirin Bolcavage (Stockbridge), Bronze Medalist, Sports Nutrition

Lucas Leibrand (Mason), Bronze Medalist, Sports Nutrition

