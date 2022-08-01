Ingham County students compete, medal at national conference

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Students from the Wilson Talent Center’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality programs returned from San Diego, California, where they attended a national competition.

In addition to its culinary program, other Wilson Talent Center programs have been showcased on WILX News 10 multiple times.

The 10 Wilson Talent Center students attended the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference, where they competed in a variety of categories -- including baking, pastries, culinary arts, food innovations and sports nutrition.

All 10 students who participated in the competition received silver or bronze medals for their work in different categories.

“We are incredibly proud of these Culinary Arts students for their performance at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference,” said principal Joe Wenzel. “The dedication to their craft, along with their creativity and professionalism will certainly serve them well should they choose to continue in this field in the future.”

A full list of the students who participated can be found below.

  • Emaleigh Keast (Mason), Silver Medalist, Baking & Pastries
  • Lilly Meka (Haslett), Silver Medalist, Culinary Arts
  • Josephine Jorgensen (Mason), Silver Medalist, Culinary Arts
  • Jean Robinson (Lansing Christian), Silver Medalist, Culinary Arts
  • Maya Marsh (Okemos), Silver Medalist, Food Innovations
  • Amelia Wilson (Mason), Silver Medalist, Food Innovations
  • Shawn Hotelling (Fowlerville), Bronze Medalist, Baking & Pastries
  • Todd Williams (Stockbridge), Bronze Medalist, Baking & Pastries
  • Lirin Bolcavage (Stockbridge), Bronze Medalist, Sports Nutrition
  • Lucas Leibrand (Mason), Bronze Medalist, Sports Nutrition

More information on the Wilson Talent Center can be found on its official website here.

