Driver identified in fatal crash in Lansing
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The driver involved in a fatal Sunday crash in Lansing has been identified.
Background: Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Camdin Oberg.
According to authorities, Oberg lost control of a northbound vehicle and struck a utility pole on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 3 a.m.
He was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
