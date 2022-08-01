Driver identified in fatal crash in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The driver involved in a fatal Sunday crash in Lansing has been identified.

Background: Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash

Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Camdin Oberg.

According to authorities, Oberg lost control of a northbound vehicle and struck a utility pole on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 3 a.m.

He was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fatal car crash in Lansing
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
2 bicyclists killed in Ionia County
Possible Monkeypox case discovered in Ingham County
Lansing residents are not turning in absentee ballots

Latest News

Abortion in Michigan graphic
Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion law
Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan's 1931 abortion law
Ingham County students compete, medal at national conference
Ingham County students compete, medal at national conference
People tell congressional hearing PFAS made them sick.
Michiganders testify toxic PFAS made them sick