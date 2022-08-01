Driver identified in fatal crash in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The driver involved in a fatal Sunday crash in Lansing has been identified.

Background: Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash

Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Camdin Oberg.

According to authorities, Oberg lost control of a northbound vehicle and struck a utility pole on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 3 a.m.

He was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

