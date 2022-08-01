Behind the lights: How the giant light displays are made for MIS Nite Lites

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The 6-mile light display on the Michigan International Speedway is a holiday tradition. But each of those light displays are handmade year round.

Studio 10 stopped by to see how much work goes into these displays.

Plus they gave us a preview of new elements they are adding to this year’s show.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

