SUV strikes bicyclists on Michigan charity ride, killing 2

Two bicyclists are dead in western Michigan after an SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of riders
File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said.

The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

“The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff's office said.

Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state.

They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff's office said.

The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released.

“Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said.

Most Read

2 bicyclists killed in Ionia County
Lansing police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
Lansing police investigate fatal motorcycle crash early Saturday morning
Fatal car crash in Lansing
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
Possible Monkeypox case discovered in Ingham County
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked

Latest News

Michigan prof who made vulgar video quit, settles for $95K
Michigan judge in abortion case denies request to step aside
gavel
Michigan Supreme Court says anti-bias law protects LGBTQ
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Mich. court bars automatic life sentences for 18-year-olds