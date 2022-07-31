Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash

Fatal car crash in Lansing
Fatal car crash in Lansing(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the intersection S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 for a single-car vehicle accident around 3 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was being driven northbound when it lost control and hit a large utility pole on the east side of King. The driver of the vehicle, and only occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers and Ingham County Sheriffs Deputies are currently at the scene investigating with other members of the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released when it becomes available. Identification of the victim will be determined later today.

Anyone with information can contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

