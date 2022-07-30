Summer of Troy: MSU’s Troy Taylor II talks U.S. Amateur, John Shippen Invitational, 5th year at Michigan State
Taylor qualified for the U.S. Amateur later this fall.
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan State 5th year golfer Troy Taylor II chats with Kellan Buddy about his last month, which included a district amateur title, qualifying for the U.S. Amateur, and playing in the John Shippen Invitational.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.