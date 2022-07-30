Possible Monkeypox case discovered in Ingham County

By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County had its first probable cause of monkeypox.

Officials said the person is isolated and not a risk to the community.

The State Health Department told the county about the case Saturday. This was the 38th case of the virus in the state with Detroit and Oakland County having the most cases with 10 and 9 cases.

There are no treatments or vaccines specifically for monkeypox but it is similar to smallpox. Michigan is getting 3,800 doses of the smallpox vaccine. It will be distributed to counties considered hubs with Ingham County getting 200 of those doses.

Monkeypox spreads from person-to-person through direct contact meaning it spreads through touching items such as clothing or towels that was previously touched by someone with the virus.

It usually starts with flu symptoms followed by a rash. Symptoms usually appear 1 to 3 days after infection and it is contagious as long as there are symptoms.

