Lansing police investigate fatal motorcycle crash early Saturday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of E. Cesar Chavez Ave and Fernhill court for a motorcycle accident. The motorcycle appears to have been driving eastbound when it lost control. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Lansing Fire Ambulance. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. Officers were interviewing witnesses at the scene, and the Ingham County Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released when it becomes available. The victim is a 58-year-old resident of Lansing. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Dustin Belill at the Lansing Police Department at 517- 483-4600.

