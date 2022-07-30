DA: Man sentenced up to 96 years in prison for sexually assaulting his children

Authorities say Jorge Caraballo, Sr. has been convicted of multiple sexual offenses, including...
Authorities say Jorge Caraballo, Sr. has been convicted of multiple sexual offenses, including the rape of a child and others.(Dauphin County District Attorney's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a man will spend years behind bars for sexually assaulting his children.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Jorge Caraballo, Sr., was convicted of multiple sexual offenses, including the rape of a child, incest and unlawful contact with a minor, in December 2021.

State officials said Judge Scott Arthur Evans deferred Caraballo’s sentence to obtain a sexually violent predator assessment. On July 15, the court determined Caraballo was a sexually violent predator.

The district attorney’s office reported that Dr. Robert Stein testified during the hearing that Caraballo’s exploitation of the children was particularly callous and noted that the children endured sexual abuse by him for years.

After the ruling, Judge Evans sentenced Caraballo to 48 to 96 years of imprisonment in a state correctional institution.

Pennsylvania authorities praised the victims’ strength shown in the case after coming forward soon after Caraballo had moved out of their home.

Judge Evans ordered all of Caraballo’s sentences be served consecutively.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Lansing road shut down in aftermath of truck crash
Lansing police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
Lansing police investigate fatal motorcycle crash early Saturday morning
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A July 29, 2022 crash in Newaygo County hospitalized one person with critical injuries.
Driver critically injured in head-on collision with semi truck in west Michigan
Michigan State Police investigating a July 27, 2022 multiple-vehicle crash on I-94.
Distracted driving believed to be factor in fatal I-94 crash

Latest News

A Georgia family is sharing their story to help others after losing their baby to a rare disease.
16-month-old child dies from rare disease; family sharing story to help others
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Afternoon Update: Nice summer weather rolls on
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot