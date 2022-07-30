2 bicyclists killed in Ionia County

The bicyclists were a part of The Make a Wish Bicycle Tour
(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Two bicyclists have died in a vehicle crash on Saturday after a car ran into five bicyclists. They were participating in the Make a Wish Bicycle Tour.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:15 a.m. near the corner of Stage Road and Nickleplate Road.

Deputies said an SUV crossed the center line and hit the five cyclists. The SUV was trying to pass another vehicle when it hit the cyclists.

One cyclist died at the scene. Another was flown to a hospital in Grand Rapids where he died.

The three surviving cyclists had severe injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver was arrested suspected of drunk driving.

The Make a Wish Bicycle Tour is a three day endurance ride covering most of the State of Michigan.

Authorities said they will not release the names of anyone involved at this time.

