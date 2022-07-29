Your Health: Researchers grow muscle tissue in lab

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From destroyed muscles to torn up tissues, 4.5 million people undergo reconstructive surgeries every year.

Although surgeons can help repair the problem, many times, the damaged area will never get back to 100%, but research into growing muscles in a lab give patients new hope.

Car crashes, sports injuries, cancer, war - while surgeries to reconstruct new tissue helps the look, PhD candidate and bioengineer Katie Hogan said it’s not very effective because they don’t recover the additional function of the muscle.

Bioengineers at Rice University are creating scaffolds made from decellularized skeletal muscle.

“Our goal here is to not just create new tissue, but to create new functional tissue,” said Hogan.

It’s the latest step in true tissue regeneration that uses natural materials and not synthetic ones. Researchers start with muscle taken from a rabbit and break it down into proteins to create the matrix of nanofibers. Scientists can grow it as large or as small as needed.

“We would be able to implant this mesh directly because it already has the proteins and biochemical cues that we would find in muscle,” Hogan said. “It should, ideally, recruit cells from your body to help come in and fill that gap and to form new muscle fibers.”

In rats, it took just eight weeks for researchers to see substantial new muscle fiber formation, and once enough muscle is formed, the scaffold will degrade and be replaced by new muscle. Researchers say using natural materials is important because natural materials will help the tissue become more functional.

