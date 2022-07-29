WILX Studio 10 Takes Hiatus & Launches “Studio 10 Presents”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, August 1st, WILX will offer a new line-up and launch Studio 10 Presents in our newscasts, hosted by Studio 10′s Nicole Buchmann. The Studio 10 Presents three minute segments will feature the same great feel-good stories from our community and focus on bringing you the best of what’s local! Please continue to send story ideas to studio10@wilx.com. Studio 10 will also bring you a monthly Studio 10 themed special. WILX wishes Studio 10′s Holly Harper (& her husband, WILX Reporter, Jace Harper) the best as they continue their career journey to a sister-station in Sarasota, Florida. WILX’s Studio 10 hour long show will return later this year.

The following is the new weekday, daytime line-up on WILX beginning 8/1/22.

11:00AM - 11:30AM News 10 Today

11:30AM - 12:30PM The Kelly Clarkson Show (second airing from day prior)

12:30PM - 1:00PM Paid Programming

1:00PM - 2:00PM Days of our Lives

2:00PM - 3:00PM The Rachel Ray Show

3:00PM - 4:00PM The Kelly Clarkson Show

4:00PM - 4:30PM Funny You Should Ask

4:30PM - 5:00PM Jeopardy II

