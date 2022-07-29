‘Secure MI Vote’ turns in petitions for photo ID requirements at the polls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who support Secure MI Vote are celebrating. Organizers said they have more than half a million signatures.

If these proposals pass, they told News 10 this would tighten the voting process.

“We’re trying to restore none other than election integrity to the state of Michigan,” said Ron Armstrong, President of Stand Up. “It is vital to this country and as I mentioned three times here, over 80% and 80% is the number all across this country - not Republican or Democrat - everyone believes that photo ID is necessary for our elections.”

The current proposal would require a partial social security number for voter registration; require a photo ID for in-person voters and require a partial social security number, and for voters who don’t have a photo ID, the state will provide them with one.

“I think that there’s always fraud in every election, but what we want to do is limit and mitigate it as much as possible,” said Jamie Roe, spokesperson for Stand Up. “It’s overall supported by voters, and it is a great protection against fraud.”

“The fact that you know we’ve had so many cases in audit, and nothing has been proven by anyone that there has been any kind of voter fraud,” said Joseph Chin, with Eaton County Michigan Democrats.

But there is a competing proposal from a group called Promote The Vote, which will allow nine days of early voting before election day, state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes and a six-day grace period for military voters to get their ballots in.

Read: ‘Promote the Vote’ ballot initiative surpasses Michigan signature requirement, group says

Chin said although Secure MI Vote has money in the budget to pay for photo ID’s, it can still hinder voters.

“You still have a situation where people still have to somehow get out and get that ID,” Chin said. “And it would still discourage a lot of older people.

If Secure MI Vote passes, it will bypass Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk and she will not be able to veto the proposal.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.