PD: Man facing several charges after stabbing person with sword during argument

Police say Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett stabbed a person with a sword during an argument. (Source: WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a man is accused of stabbing someone with a sword during an argument earlier this week.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett was arrested early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault after getting involved in an argument with another person at a residence.

WIBW reports Snowder-Hackett stabbed the person with a sword during the disagreement. After the incident, he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Authorities didn’t immediately update the extent of the person’s injuries. Still, they said Snowder-Hackett is facing additional charges, including aggravated battery and knowingly using a weapon to cause great bodily harm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Sweet
Body of Michigan man missing since Sunday found
Michigan State Police investigating a July 27, 2022 multiple-vehicle crash on I-94.
Distracted driving believed to be factor in fatal I-94 crash
Dr. Marcus Davenport
Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent to resign due to ‘unexpected health issue’
11-year-old girl killed in Hillsdale County boat incident
A Clare County sheriff's deputy was severely injured after an accident Monday, the sheriff’s...
Sheriff’s office: Deputy dies following injuries from accident

Latest News

Major Lansing road shut down in aftermath of truck crash
Major Lansing road shut down in aftermath of truck crash
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office introduces new uniforms
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office introduces new uniforms
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office introduces new uniforms