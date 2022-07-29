Miller Road in Lansing closing to most traffic until September

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, Miller Road in Lansing will be closed to through traffic from Washington Avenue to Cedar Street. MDOT says the closure is taking place so work crews can complete a resurfacing project that requires minimal traffic on the pavement.

There are two detour options available for drivers who normally rely on Miller Road.

Detour Option 1:

North on MLK Jr. Blvd.

East on Jolly Rd.

South on Cedar St. back to Miller Rd.

Detour Option 2:

South on Cedar St.

West on Edgewood Blvd.

North on MLK Jr. Blvd. back to Miller Rd.

The routes can be found on Lansing’s website along with a downloadable PDF of the detours. The construction is expected to last until early September.

