Miller Road in Lansing closing to most traffic until September
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, Miller Road in Lansing will be closed to through traffic from Washington Avenue to Cedar Street. MDOT says the closure is taking place so work crews can complete a resurfacing project that requires minimal traffic on the pavement.
There are two detour options available for drivers who normally rely on Miller Road.
Detour Option 1:
- North on MLK Jr. Blvd.
- East on Jolly Rd.
- South on Cedar St. back to Miller Rd.
Detour Option 2:
- South on Cedar St.
- West on Edgewood Blvd.
- North on MLK Jr. Blvd. back to Miller Rd.
The routes can be found on Lansing’s website along with a downloadable PDF of the detours. The construction is expected to last until early September.
