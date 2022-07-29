Miller Road in Lansing closing to most traffic until September

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 29, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, Miller Road in Lansing will be closed to through traffic from Washington Avenue to Cedar Street. MDOT says the closure is taking place so work crews can complete a resurfacing project that requires minimal traffic on the pavement.

There are two detour options available for drivers who normally rely on Miller Road.

Detour Option 1:

  • North on MLK Jr. Blvd.
  • East on Jolly Rd.
  • South on Cedar St. back to Miller Rd.

Detour Option 2:

  • South on Cedar St.
  • West on Edgewood Blvd.
  • North on MLK Jr. Blvd. back to Miller Rd.

The routes can be found on Lansing’s website along with a downloadable PDF of the detours. The construction is expected to last until early September.

