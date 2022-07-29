Michigan Court of Claims judge delays minimum wage increase, paid leave

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Court of Claims judge delayed a an increase to the state’s minimum wage Friday to February 2023.

The minimum wage increase resulted from a Court of Claims ruling that the Michigan Legislature violated the constitution in 2018.

Background: Court ruling: Michigan minimum wage to increase, paid leave restored

Judge Douglas Shapiro put on hold his own July 19 ruling to Feb. 19, 2023. The initial ruling would have gone into effect Aug. 9.

Shapiro said there were “justified concerns” regarding the ability of employers and state agencies to immediately accommodate the changes.

Initially, the Court of Claims ruled July 19 the Michigan Legislature’s use of “Adopt and Amend” in 2018 as unconstitutional. The practice involves preventing a voter petition (a proposed measure placed on a ballot by voters) from reaching a ballot by adopting the petition into law, then changing it with less votes than would be required had the measure been passed by voters directly.

Shapiro had ruled that use of the practice in 2018 by the Republican-led legislature, which altered two voter petitions, was unconstitutional and that the Michigan Legislature doesn’t have the power to both adopt and amend an initiative in the same 2-year Legislative session.

The first petition would have raised Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2022. That was amended to raise it gradually to $12.05 by 2030, delaying the full amount by eight years.

The second law required employers to provide paid sick leave, but was altered to exclude employers with fewer than 50 employees and limiting the amount of annual mandatory leave at larger employers to 40 hours, instead of 72. The change affected around 1.9 million workers in the state.

GOP legislators approved the measures in the September before the election, then made the changes after the election with simple majority votes and the signature of outgoing Gov. Rick Snyder.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association released the following statement regarding Friday’s decision:

“Judge Shapiro’s decision to stay the implementation of his ruling until February has successfully prevented the immediate economic decimation of full-service restaurants, but it leaves a teetering industry unsure of its future and incapable of making informed decisions to regain stability. We are hopeful that the state of Michigan files for a full stay of Judge Shapiro’s ruling to the Court of Appeals and that ultimately a decision is reached that allows Michigan restaurants a reliable path toward full recovery which includes operating with a tip credit like 42 other states currently do.”

