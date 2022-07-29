Meridian Township police seek 3 for questioning in retail fraud investigation

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a three people.

According to authorities, the three are wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Anyone who can identify the three individuals is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-3051).

