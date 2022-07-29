Marquette man sentenced for murdering mother appeals decision in federal court

Bressette's body was found on a two track south of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Reservation.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man charged with murdering his mother in 2020 has filed an appeal in federal court.

According to court documents, Hunter Allen Loos entered a plea deal in federal court on July 9; he plead guilty to second degree murder. His plea was accepted and he was sentenced to 20 years in prison with no probation. However, he appealed the decision three days later on July 12.

Loos was taken into federal custody Nov. 2, 2020 after the body of his mother Renee Bressette, an enrolled member of the KBIC Ojibwa tribe, was found behind the Ojibwa Casino on Oct. 30. According to court documents, Loos told officers that he stabbed his mother several times, resulting in her death in her home several minutes later.

Loos was originally charged with two counts of homicide, first and second degree murder. Following a psychiatric evaluation at a facility in Kentucky, he was diagnosed with substance- or medication-induced psychotic disorder, but was ruled “competent to proceed.” Federal court documents state that the U.S. court dismissed the charge of first degree murder.

