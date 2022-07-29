Major Lansing road shut down in aftermath of truck crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo has been shut down while emergency crews work on the aftermath of a box truck crash.

The Lansing Police Department was called Friday afternoon to assist when a box ruck collided with a bridge near Potterpark Zoo. It’s a bridge that stands only 12′ tall, and the truck that collided with it appears to be a rental truck from Star Rentals.

The top of the trailer portion of the truck was totally sheared off, with the sides of the trailer bowing outward. Despite the severity of the damage, the truck was able to drive away from the scene.

The road will remain closed while crews inspect the bridge to ensure it is still safe to drive under.

Truck collides with bridge in Lansing. (WILX)

