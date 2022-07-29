Major Lansing road shut down in aftermath of truck crash

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo has been shut down while emergency crews work on the aftermath of a box truck crash.

The Lansing Police Department was called Friday afternoon to assist when a box ruck collided with a bridge near Potterpark Zoo. It’s a bridge that stands only 12′ tall, and the truck that collided with it appears to be a rental truck from Star Rentals.

The top of the trailer portion of the truck was totally sheared off, with the sides of the trailer bowing outward. Despite the severity of the damage, the truck was able to drive away from the scene.

The road will remain closed while crews inspect the bridge to ensure it is still safe to drive under.

Truck collides with bridge in Lansing.
Truck collides with bridge in Lansing.(WILX)

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Logan Sweet
Body of Michigan man missing since Sunday found
Michigan State Police investigating a July 27, 2022 multiple-vehicle crash on I-94.
Distracted driving believed to be factor in fatal I-94 crash
Dr. Marcus Davenport
Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent to resign due to ‘unexpected health issue’
11-year-old girl killed in Hillsdale County boat incident
A Clare County sheriff's deputy was severely injured after an accident Monday, the sheriff’s...
Sheriff’s office: Deputy dies following injuries from accident

Latest News

Afternoon Update: Very nice weather heading into the weekend
A driver and an infant were uninjured in a July 29, 2022 crash in Ionia.
Driver, infant uninjured in Ionia crash between vehicle, building
Miller Road in Lansing closing to most traffic until September
Lansing Police Department celebrating 17 years of supporting the Special Olympics
Lansing Police celebrate 17 years of Special Olympics support