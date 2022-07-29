Detroit firefighters rescued from rubble, Supreme Court Justice Thomas leaves teaching job

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the weekend weather - what he’s calling the best of the summer!

Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning including Detroit firefighters digging two of their own out of rubble, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas stepping away from a teaching position in Washington D.C., and video shows flooding in Las Vegas casinos.

More:

Great looking weekend ahead

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 29, 2022

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 102° 1916
  • Lansing Record Low: 44° 1971
  • Jackson Record High: 102º 1916
  • Jackson Record Low: 45º 1914

