LIVE: An update on the rescued Detroit firefighters and more
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on the weekend’s weather - which he’s calling the best of the season!
Plus we take a look at some of the top stories of the day and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Great looking weekend ahead
- Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
- 7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
- Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 29, 2022
- Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 102° 1916
- Lansing Record Low: 44° 1971
- Jackson Record High: 102º 1916
- Jackson Record Low: 45º 1914
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.